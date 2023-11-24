Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been sued for sexual assault for the second time in a week. In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in New York Supreme Court, Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed that the rapper and record mogul drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991 and later engaged in 'revenge porn'. She claims to have "substantial and lifetime injuries", reports Deadline.com. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Woman in 1991.

Dickerson-Neal was a Syracuse University student at the time of the alleged assault. She had appeared briefly on one of Combs' music videos. She says they went on a dinner date in Harlem that led to her being "intentionally drugged" after leaving her drink unattended. The effects left her "in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk," the suit claims. The plaintiff also alleges that they left in Combs' car.

Rapper Diddy in Legal Trouble:

Diddy has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 1991 in new lawsuit. The woman also claims that he filmed the attack and shared it with friends. pic.twitter.com/NNaQVRqhb7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 24, 2023

"Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her," the suit alleges. "Because she had been drugged, Plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off," the suit alleges. A spokesperson for Combs told media outlets that the woman's allegations are "made up and not credible" and "purely a money grab." The suit - which also names Bad Boy Entertainment and other Combs companies - falls under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which provides a one-year window for sexual assault plaintiffs to file civil claims, regardless of the statute of limitations. That window closed Thursday.

Several other men have been sued for sexual assault this week as the ASA deadline neared, including Jamie Foxx, Axl Rose, Cuba Gooding Jr, Marcellus Wiley and Sebastian Chacon. "This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head," the spokesperson said. "Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist," it continues.

Last week, the rapper's former longtime girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura aka Cassie, sued Combs over accusations of rape and intense physical and psychological abuse. The case was settled out of court less than 24 hours after it was filed.

