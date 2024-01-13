Ariana Grande's relentless stalker, who invaded her home almost 100 times, has been convicted and faces a three-year, eight-month prison term. The persistent intruder breached Grande's residence 92 times from February to September 2021, even carrying a knife on one occasion. In June 2022, he forcefully entered by disabling security systems with a screwdriver, cutting alarm and telephone lines. The conviction brings a measure of relief for Grande, who endured an extended period of distress due to the persistent intrusion. Seventh Album’s ‘Yes, and?’ Out! Ariana Grande Replies Haters With ‘Middle Finger’ As She Grooves to This Upbeat Track (Watch Video).

