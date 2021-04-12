Singer Selena Gomez, who recently made headlines after she hinted at a potential retirement from music in order to give herself a real shot at acting, was spotted filming on the sets of her new TV series. As per E! News, the singer was photographed wearing a white turtle neck with a large bloodstain on the front while filming a scene for her new Hulu series 'Only Murders In the Building'. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Debut Spanish Project ‘Revelacion’, Says ‘Is Meant To Serve As Homage to My Spanish Roots’.

She is starring in and executive producing the upcoming series. The scene also shows Selena's character being escorted by police, which, hopefully, won't be too big a spoiler for the forthcoming show. The series, which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, is about true crime-obsessed strangers who bond while trying to solve a murder in their apartment complex. Selfish Love: DJ Snake and Selena Gomez Collaborate for Yet Another Upbeat Song (Watch Video)

This will be Selena's first TV role since her Disney Channel days, where she played the sarcastic wizard-in-training Alex on 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Since then, she has featured in movies like 'Spring Breakers', 'The Dead Don't Die', 'The Fundamentals of Caring' and 'A Rainy Day in New York'. She has also stepped behind the camera to produce the hit Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' and the film 'The Broken Hearts Gallery'.

Lately, however, Selena has focused more on music. Following the release of her 2020 album 'Rare', the artist turned her attention to the Latin music world this year with her first Spanish-language EP 'Revelacion'. Though it will be a while before fans get a glimpse of Selena in her new TV series, her co-star Steve is already praising her performance. "Her performance is rich and adult," he told Vogue in March.

He added, "She's learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she's this solid, solid rock foundation. She's nicely, intensely low-key." Meanwhile, Selena's 'Revelacion' includes seven songs 'De Una Vez', 'Buscando Amor', 'Baila Conmigo', 'Damelo To', 'Vicio', 'Adios' and 'Selfish Love'. Gomez had released the EP's first single 'De Una Vez' in January 2021 and followed it up with 'Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro. Most recently she dropped 'Selfish Love' featuring DJ Snake.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)