Amit Shah Chairs 3 Meetings in Less Than 24 Hours in Wake of Delhi Violence: MHA Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources.

Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Srivastava also attended the meeting. It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours.The sources also claimed that the meeting started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm. CBSE Postpones Board Exam of Class 10, 12 Scheduled For Wednesday Amid Violence in North East Delhi.

Earlier today, Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Satish Golcha informed that the protesters have left the Jafrabad metro station and Maujpur chowk is clear as well, and that the situation is under control. At least 13 persons have died and around 190 are injured in the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)