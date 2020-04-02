Shah Hits out at Congress, Says It is Playing Petty Politics when Country is Combating COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): BJP leader and Union Home Minister on Thursday accused the Congress of playing petty politics over the way in which government is handling the coronavirus crisis and said it is "high time they think of national interest and stop misleading people".Shah said in a press release that the combined efforts in the country in the fight against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was appreciated not only in the country but also globally."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, 130 crore people of India are united to defeat COVID-19. However, the Congress party is still doing petty politics in such a situation," Shah said."It has always been a habit of Congress party that when national interest comes then it takes some other direction and for its selfish interests it has misled the people and tried to divide the society and the country. This should be condemned," he added.He said in this hour of difficulty there was need of unity in the fight against coronavirus. "Modi government is committed for life, health and security of every citizen of the country. The government and its officials have been working day and night to provide essential commodities to people," he said."Indians have set an example to the world by fighting under difficult circumstances from time to time. The people are setting an example by fighting coronavirus but Congress is weakening this fight of the people. With this kind of politics, Congress will never benefit," he added.Shah has also slammed Congress in a tweet."Under PM's leadership, India's efforts to fight coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19. Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people," Shah said.Congress President Sonia Gandhi had in her address to the Congress Working Committee on Thursday termed the 21-day nationwide lockdown "unplanned" and said it has caused chaos and panic in the lives of migrant workers.The party said in its statement that the financial action plan of the government failed to instil confidence among the poor and the people "witnessed the tragic spectacle of thousands of migrant workers desperately trying to go back to their villages by any means whatsoever including on foot." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)