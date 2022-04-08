Unlimited fun, laughter and entertainment is guaranteed with Shehnaaz Gill, and her recent Instagram video clearly depicts that. On Friday, Shehnaaz, who is currently in her homeland Punjab, took to the photo-sharing application and dropped the video that has won everyone's hearts. Shehnaaz Gill Gives ‘Pind Ki Kudi’ Vibes As She Shares a Beautiful Video in a Pink and Purple Salwar From Punjab – WATCH.

In the clip, she can be seen spending quality time with elderly neighbours, singing songs and doing giddha. All the women happily stood in a circle and sang songs in the neighbourhood. A few children were also a part of the fun giddha session. "#faShehnaaz Gillmily #shehnaazgill #boliyan," she captioned the post.

Shehnaaz beautifully performed giddha and imparted charm like a perfect Punjaban in salwar kameez, garnering several likes and comments from the netizens. "Happiness is seeing you happy," a netizen commented. "You are so beautiful from inside out," another one wrote. Shehnaaz Gill Rocks Ariana Grande’s Signature High Ponytail Hairstyle, Dances to ‘7 Rings’ in New Instagram Reel Video!

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Earlier, on Thursday, Shehnaaz posted a video in which she can be seen giving 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) vibes by jumping off a tractor and running in the fields.

