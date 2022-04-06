Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab and soaking in 'DDLJ' vibes in the fields of her hometown. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor shared a Reel in which she can be seen sitting on a tractor, dressed in a pink-and-purple salwar kameez. Shehnaaz Gill Rocks Ariana Grande’s Signature High Ponytail Hairstyle, Dances to ‘7 Rings’ in New Instagram Reel Video!

Then she jumps off the tractor and adorably runs in the fields, as if in a romantic Bollywood song. "Mera pind ... mere khet #shehnaazgill," she captioned the clip. Fans showered Shehnaaz with compliments in the comments section. Shehnaaz Gill’s Cute and Romantic Photos That Will Turn You Into Her Fan!

"Old sana is back," a social media user wrote. "Good to see her enjoying alot. always be like this sana," another added. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'.

