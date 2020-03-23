Shiv Sena MPs Won't Be Attending Parliament from Monday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena MPs in both houses will not be attending Parliament from Monday amidst coronavirus threat, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said."Keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, all Shiv Sena MPs won't be attending Parliament from today (Monday). The decision has been taken by our Party Chief and honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray for helping the government to fight this pandemic," Raut who is a Rajya Sabha MP tweeted on Sunday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday confirmed 396 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals."A total number of #Coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported.Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases followed by Kerala. (ANI)

