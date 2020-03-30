Shooter Manu Bhaker Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Haryana Corona Relief Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Monday pledged to donate Rs 1 lakh to Haryana Corona Relief Fund to support the battle against Covid-19 crisis. "This is the time when only the lives of the people of the country matter and all of us will have to do what we can to save them. I contribute 1 lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona CARES Fund by myself and hope that you all too Support the country in this hour of disaster by contributing something from the other side," she wrote on Twitter.The shooter urged everyone be supportive during the crisis that the country is going through. Earlier, cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakhs to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.Various athletes have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus. Among them is Indian sprinter Hima Das, who on Thursday said that she will donate a month's salary to the Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

