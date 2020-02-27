Shooting in Milwaukee Claims 5 Lives, Says Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington [USA], Feb 27 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that five people were killed in a shooting in Milwaukee."I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families in Wisconsin earlier today, taking the lives of five people," Trump said in a press briefing on Wednesday."Our hearts break for them... and it is a terrible thing," he added.Earlier, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed multiple fatalities in a shooting that occurred at the local Molson Coors brewery, including the gunman.Earlier, conflicting media reports indicated that two to seven people had been killed. (Sputnik/ANI)

