Shops in Chandigarh to Open on Odd-even Basis from May 4

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) All neighbourhood shops in Chandigarh will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm on an odd-even basis from Sunday, the union territory administration has said.

However, malls, market complexes and big shops will remain closed.

All shops in internal sector markets will remain open on an odd-even basis -- even numbered shops will open on May 4 and those with odd number on May 5.

"There will be strict emphasis on implementation of social distancing norms and other precautions. Milk, vegetables, fruits and chemists are exempted from these timings," an order issued by the Chandigarh administration said.

On Saturday, it had announced opening of shops from 7 am to 7 pm.

The latest order has instructed people above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay indoors.

According to the order, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am.

The administration has allowed opening of all government offices under strict social distancing norms. However, no public dealing will be done till May 11, according to the order.

Four wheelers, which have been allowed without passes from 7 am to 7 pm, will have maximum two passengers besides a driver whereas pillion rider will not be allowed on a two wheeler, as per order.

"All bars, restaurants, sweet shops and eating places will remain closed. All Ahatas (taverns) will remain closed," according to the order.

"Inter-state travel will be allowed for permitted activities only. Chandigarh, being a tri-city and capital of Punjab and Haryana, the passes issued by the deputy commissioners of Mohali and Panchkula will be honoured," it said.

