Singapore Sees Drop in New Coronavirus Cases

Singapore, May 9 (PTI) Singapore on Saturday saw a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases as the city-state reported 753 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total to 22,460, majority of them foreign nationals, including Indians, living in dormitories.

As many as 2,296 COVID-19 patients have been recovered, while there were 20 deaths due to the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Of the 753 new cases reported on Saturday, 739 are work permit holders (foreigners) residing in worker dormitories, the Health Ministry said.

There were three new cases among work permit holders residing outside dormitories.

Six cases are Singapore citizens, while three are permanent residents (foreigners).

As many as 23 patients are in critical condition, the ministry said, adding that 19,020 coronavirus patients are in isolation.

On Friday, Singapore had reported 768 new cases of coronavirus.

Singapore currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia and saw a surge in cases in last few weeks, especially after the medical testing of foreign workers, many of them Indians, living in dormitories.

After a drop in COVID-19 cases in the local community, Singapore eased some restrictions from May 5, including allowing residents to exercise in the common areas of strata-titled residential buildings such as private condominiums, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

Traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture was also allowed to resume for pain management, the report said.

Meanwhile, some businesses, including hairdressers and home-based food businesses, will also be allowed to resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks, authorities had announced recently.

As part of the gradual easing of ‘circuit breaker' measures, schools will start to bring back students in small groups for face-to-face lessons from May 19, with priority given to graduating cohorts.

But National Development Minister Lawrence Wong cautioned in a press conference on Friday that Singaporeans should not rush to go out when businesses reopen on May 12.

“We are making progress because of the circuit breaker and we should continue to do our part to comply with the measures for the rest of the circuit breaker period. We should remain vigilant and not take any chances,” he said.

