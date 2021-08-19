Grammy-winning singer Lizzo addressed the recent bullying and criticism she has dealt with after the release of her new single 'Rumors' and how she works to overcome them. The singer spoke about the hateful comments during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Sam Asghari Teases Girlfriend Britney Spears May Return To Stage Performances Soon Amid Her Conservatorship Battle.

Lizzo opened up about struggling to feel heard and accepted in an environment that is not always supportive and why these harsh comments are surfacing. Lizzo said despite Black women being innovators in the industry, "We are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most."

The singer admitted that without the internet or social media it is possible she would have been "erased." She added, "But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great. And I'm still here." Her sit down with Good Morning America followed her now-deleted emotional Instagram live where she revealed she has received "fat-phobic" and "racist" comments after releasing her new single 'Rumors' featuring Cardi B.

In the video, Lizzo explained that she can handle critiques about her music, but she will not accept attacks against her appearance. She echoed similar sentiments on GMA. "I don't even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it's unfair sometimes -- the treatment that people like me receive," she said. She also addressed some critics who say she shouldn't let the world see her affected by hate. She said, "My head is always up even when I'm upset and even when I'm crying. ... But I know it's my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this shit should not fly. This shouldn't be OK."

She does not consider being hurt over negative remarks to be a sign of weakness, adding that vulnerability is "sexy" and "extremely powerful." She reminded herself and her fans to practice self-love during tough days. Lizzo posted a clip from the interview on her Instagram along with the caption, "I'M STILL HERE." Following the singer's Instagram Live video, Instagram and Facebook removed several hateful comments on Lizzo's accounts, with a Facebook spokesperson confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that the comments go against Facebook and Instagram's rules against hate speech and harassment.

