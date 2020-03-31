Sony Movies' 'Morbius', 'Ghostbusters' Sequel and More Pushed Back to 2021

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Entertainment company Sony Pictures has pushed back many of its major projects including 'Morbius,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Uncharted' and 'Peter Rabbit 2' to next year, the studio announced on Monday (local time).According to Variety, Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' has moved from July 10, 2020, to March 5, 2021. Jared Leto's 'Morbius' has been pushed back from July 31, 2020, to March 19, 2021; Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation 'Uncharted' went from March 5, 2021, to October 8, 2021; and 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' moved from August 7, 2020, to January 15, 2021. An untitled Sony/Marvel movie was also delayed from an original October 8, 2021 date and is now updated.Virtually every major Sony title was moved out of 2020, with the exception of Kevin Hart drama "Fatherhood," which moved to October 23, 2020, from January 15, 2021. Tom Hanks' World War II drama "Greyhound," was taken off the schedule indefinitely from its June release.Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, this is the most stand-out move by a major studio amid the subsequent shuttering of most movie theatres in North America in the recent weeks.Sony's moves also underscore that studios are not expecting theatres to be open again until mid-summer, at the earliest.Joining the course, Warner Bros. is postponing 'Wonder Woman 1984' to August 14 instead of June 5. Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical 'In the Heights' has also been pulled, it was due on June 26. An animated film 'Scoob' based on 'Scooby-Doo' characters that had been set for May 15.Disney's Disney's 'Black Widow' and 'Mulan,' Universal's 'Fast & Furious' entry 'Fast 9,' MGM's James Bond follow-up 'No Time to Die' and Paramount's 'A Quiet Place' sequel are the other major titles that have been taken off the schedule in recent weeks. (ANI)

