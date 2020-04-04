Sourav Ganguly Join Hands with ISKCON to Feed 10,000 People Daily Amid Lockdown

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday joined hands with ISKCON here to feed the needy amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.To serve others in the time of crisis the world is going through, ISKCON is serving food to 10,000 per day in Kolkata. ISKCON is serving about 4 lakhs people daily across India."The world has never seen anything like this. In this time of crisis, we all should come forward to help the needy. Nobody should remain hungry in these times," Ganguly told reporters.ISKCON has taken the initiative to feed the needy for the last ten days, providing cooked meal including rations for the people at this need of hour.ISKCON vice-president Radharaman Das said that the organisation is sanitising its kitchen in every two hours."As a precautionary measure, ISKCON is sanitising its kitchen in every two hours. Only a few monks are allowed in the kitchen for cooking and packaging purposes," he said.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 2,902 on Saturday morning. So far, 68 people have lost their lives due to the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)