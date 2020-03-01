South Korean Envoy Visits Golden Temple

World. (File Image)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Mar 01 (ANI): South Korean Ambassador Shin Bongkil visited the Golden Temple here on Saturday. The envoy was honoured with a 'siropa' (saffron scarf) and was presented a portrait of the Golden Temple.Also known as Harmandir Sahib, the Golden Temple is the most significant shrine in Sikhism. Many dignitaries and envoys have visited the Golden Temple. In October, heads of 87 foreign missions in India had visited Golden Temple in order to take part in the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe accompanied the heads of missions.In November, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong and his wife Bao Jiqing paid obeisance here. (ANI)

