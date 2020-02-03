SP Leader Abu Asim Azmi Extends Support to Sharjeel Imam, Hits out at Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Extending support to JNU student Sharjeel Imam, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Monday said that the sedition case filed against Imam is "against the Constitution", and added that by the same yardstick UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should be serving time in prison for his several objectionable comments over the years."The sedition case filed against JNU student Sharjeel Imam was against the Constitution. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has made several objectionable comments over the years but never faced any action. He should be in jail for his remarks," said Azmi while speaking to media after attending a meeting with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh."There is democracy in the country as granted by the Constitution pioneered by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Sharjeel had said something so you have taken action against him. This government can go to any extent to secure its interest. The condition of Muslims is really bad. The government has been unjust to Muslims and the downtrodden," he said. Cornering Adityanatah, the SP leader said, "No investigation was taken up against Yogi Adityanath but you will probe into Sharjeel's comments. This government is scared and disappointed."He added that there is a need to "free the government from their's (BJP) hands".Imam, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches, had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark and is currently in police remand.He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

