Special Economic Package Announced by PM is Step Towards Self-reliant India: Harivansh

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Former Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha and JDU leader Harivansh welcomed the Rs 20 Lakh Crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Tuesday.Speaking to ANI, Harivansh said, "Special Economic Package announced by the Prime Minister is a bold step towards self-reliant India in the 21st century.""When history will write about world leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will figure in that list. In the situation of crisis due to COVID-19, he announced such a big economic package to make India self-reliant," he said. "Economic package of Rs 20 Lakh crore will strengthen the poor section of the country, farmers, small industries will be benefited," he added. Harivansh said, "Assocham, FICCI like organisations have demanded Rs 15 lakh Crore economic package but Prime Minister Modi has announced more than that."Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package for various sections and MSMEs while addressing the nation on Tuesday."This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," said Modi. (ANI)

