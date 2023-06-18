Gangtok, Jun 18 (PTI) As many as 11 pugilists from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) reached the finals of the sixth Youth Men's National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

SSCB's Arman (80kg) produced a top show in the ring as he defeated Prasant Khatana of Madhya Pradesh by a unanimous decision to reach the final. Arman dominated the bout from the get-go and landed some heavy punches on his opponent to gain an early advantage in the first round.

The next two rounds also saw the Services' boxer dominating his opponent with swift movement and accurate punches. He will now face Ishan Kataria of Haryana in the final. SSCB's Rishi also played brilliantly in the semi-final and defeated Haryana's Vishesh by 3-0 to reach the final.

Apart from Arman and Rishi, nine other boxers- Aryan (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), M Hanthoi (60kg), Ankush (67kg), Preet Malik (71kg), Yogesh (75kg), Ayran (86kg) and Harsh (92kg) have also reached the finals.

Haryana's pugilists also showcased tremendous display in the semi-finals as a total of six boxers from the state will play for the final prize. Asian Junior Champion Bharat Joon (92kg) was at his imperious best during his semi-final bout as he defeated Avchal Shai of Madhya Pradesh by RSC.

