Kohli has invested in start-ups, including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, Sports Convo, Digit, among others. Kohli's brand endorsements are over 18 including Vivo, Myntra, Blue Star, Volini, Luxor, HSBC, Uber, MRF, Tissot, Cinthol among others and he is reported to charge a fee ranging from Rs 7.50 to 10 crore per advertisement shoot. His brand endorsements bring in reportedly Rs 175 crore. On social media, Kohli charges per post. Kohli charges Rs 8.9 crore and Rs 2.5 crore per post on Instagram and Twitter.
He also owns brands like One8, a restaurant and athleisure, Wrogn for luxury wear. He owns two houses, one in Mumbai valued at Rs 34 crore and another in Gurugram valued at Rs 80 crore. He also owns luxury cars worth Rs 31 crore. Kohli also owns a football club, a tennis team and a pro-wrestling team.
