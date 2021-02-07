Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: 578 all out

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma c Buttler b Archer 6

Shubman Gill c Anderson b Archer 29

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 20

Virat Kohli batting 4

Extras (B-0, LB-0, W-0, NB-0) 0

Total (2 wkts, 14 Overs) 59

Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 44-2

James Anderson 4-0-17-0, Jofra Archer 5-0-25-2, Ben Stokes 3-1-9-0, Jack Leach 1-0-6-0, Dominic Bess 1-0-2-0. PTI

