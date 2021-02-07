Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the opening Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: 578 all out

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma c Buttler b Archer 6

Shubman Gill c Anderson b Archer 29

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 53

Virat Kohli c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess

11

Ajinkya Rahane

c Root b Dom Bess

1

Rishabh Pant

batting

54

Extras:

0

Total: (4 wkts, 41 Overs) 154

Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 44-2, 71-3, 73-4

James Anderson 9-3-21-0, Jofra Archer 10-2-37-2, Ben Stokes 3-1-9-0, Jack Leach 6-0-59-0, Dominic Bess 13-1-28-2. PTI

