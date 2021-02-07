Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the opening Test between India and England here on Sunday.
England 1st Innings: 578 all out
India 1st Innings:
Rohit Sharma c Buttler b Archer 6
Shubman Gill c Anderson b Archer 29
Cheteshwar Pujara batting 53
Virat Kohli c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess
11
Ajinkya Rahane
c Root b Dom Bess
1
Rishabh Pant
batting
54
Extras:
0
Total: (4 wkts, 41 Overs) 154
Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 44-2, 71-3, 73-4
James Anderson 9-3-21-0, Jofra Archer 10-2-37-2, Ben Stokes 3-1-9-0, Jack Leach 6-0-59-0, Dominic Bess 13-1-28-2. PTI
