    Sports News | 2025 WPA Championships to Be Staged on Newly-laid Mondotrack at JLN Stadium

    The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, to be held in India for the first time from September 27 to October 5, will be conducted on the newly-laid 'Mondotrack', a global leader in track and field surfaces.

    May 02, 2025 09:24 PM IST
    A+
    Sports News | 2025 WPA Championships to Be Staged on Newly-laid Mondotrack at JLN Stadium

    New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, to be held in India for the first time from September 27 to October 5, will be conducted on the newly-laid 'Mondotrack', a global leader in track and field surfaces.

    The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) made the announcement on Friday. The event will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

    "At the core of this championship lies the most critical element, the track - the stage where champions are made and records are broken.

    "At the core of this championship lies the most critical element, the track - the stage where champions are made and records are broken.

    "We have chosen the MONDO track, the same surface used in every Olympic Games since 1976, as part of our vision to deliver the best-ever World Championships," said the PCI in a statement.

    Also Read | Jos Buttler Completes 4,000 Indian Premier League Runs, Achieves Feat During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

    "This decision is backed not only by international precedent but also by the strong recommendations of India's top athletes, including Olympic and Paralympic champions and medallists such as Neeraj Chopra, Parveen Kumar and Sumit Antil."

    Mondotrack is a new surface being used for track events and and it is believed to enhance performance and reduce chances of injury. The track events at the Paris Olympics and the Diamond League finale in Brussels were held on this track, which has been hailed by several top international stars.

    The track, which is made of vulcanized rubber, absorbs shock and reduces fatigue with its elasticity and uniform dynamic response, helping athletes maintain their posture, stride length and rhythm.

    Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Chopra also endorsed for the track to be laid in NIS, Patiala during a recent meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

    The world event is expected to draw participation of over 2,500 athletes, officials, and dignitaries from more than 100 countries, making it the largest-ever para-sporting event hosted by India.

    The championships will feature paralympic legends, world champions, and elite athletes.

    The WPA Championships are the biggest event in the world for any single sports discipline outside paralympics, held once every two years.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

