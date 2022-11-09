Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 9 (ANI): Jodhpur will host the 23rd Jodhpur Polo season 2022 at the Maharaja Gaj Singh Sports Foundation Polo Ground, Air Force Road, Pabupura from December 6 to December 31 this year.

As per the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) press release, organised by the Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, this year's event will see four tournaments and nine one-day demonstration matches. The chief guest of the event will be Maharaja Gaj Singh.

Honorary Secretary of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, Jodhpur, Colonel Umaid Singh detailed the tournaments: The 'Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup Polo' will be a 4 goals match held from December 6 to December 8, the 'H.H. Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup' will be an 8 goals match running December 14 to December 18. The 'Rajputana and Central India Cup' and the 'Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup' are both 10-goal matches, to be held from December 19 to December 24 and December 27 to December 31, Rajputana, respectively.

A total of eight one-day exhibition matches will also be played in the season, which is as follows:-The British Army Vs Jodhpur Eagles, Mayo Vs Eton match from December 9-10 2022, respectively

-The H.H. Maharaja Hanwant Singh Cycle Polo Exhibition match on December 9 2022

-The Mathura Das Mathur Memorial Polo Cup on December 11 2022

-The Maj. Th. Sardar Singh Jasol Memorial Cup, presented by Th. Jaswant Singhji Jasol on December 12 2022

-The Army Commander's Cup, presented by Army Commander, Southern Command, on December 23 2022*

-The Abu Seir Cup, presented by Farouk Younes, F.I.P. Ambassador of Egypt on December 30 2022

-The Hermes Cup, presented by Mons. Patrick Guerrand Hermes, Ex-President Federation on December 24 2022-The Bhanwar Baiji Lal Vaara Rajye Polo Cup, presented by H.H. Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur-Marwar, on December 26 2022

-The Indian Air Force Longewala Polo Cup & Air show, presented by AOC-in-C, SWAC, IAF on December 29 2022

Welcoming the season, Maharaja Gajsingh II said, "Jodhpur is the Alma Mater of modern Polo in India; it is home to legends both past and in the making. The season this year shall mark added joy after the pandemic and we are hoping for a wonderful turnout with some of the world's most renowned players and patrons. From a world-class ground to Marwar's legendary hospitality, culture and joie de vivre - Jodhpur Polo Season showcases the best of sporting and cultural heritage."

He added, "It (the Polo Fiesta) is not just an instrument to promote tourism in Jodhpur; it is the friendliness of this place that makes it different from other polo destinations'." (ANI)

