New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The 25-member women's hockey core probable group for the Tokyo Olympic Games will return to SAI, Bengaluru for the National Coaching Camp after a 10-day break. The group will report on Sunday and undergo mandatory quarantine before commencing their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. In January, the Indian women's team toured Argentina where they played seven matches between their junior team, B team and the senior squad ranked number two in the world. This was the team's first tour in 12 months.

In February, the team travelled to Dusseldorf, Germany where they played four matches against the senior side.

"These exposure tours would not have been possible if not for the efforts of Hockey India and SAI. Getting these matches were absolutely important for us to analyse the level we are at and the work required to improve in specific areas ahead of the Olympic Games in July. In the upcoming camp too, we will be focusing on these areas and also keeping up with our fitness will be a priority," stated chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. The 25-member probable list includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

The defenders selected for the national camp include Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur and Nisha. Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Namita Toppo are the midfielders called up for the national camp while forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita, Rashmita Minz will also report for the camp. (ANI)

