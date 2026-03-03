Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): DP World has expanded its Beyond Boundaries Initiative with the delivery of a repurposed shipping container pavilion and 250 cricket kits in Lucknow in the presence of Cricket Legend Yuvraj Singh, strengthening grassroots access to cricket in Uttar Pradesh.

Transformed into a fully equipped, multi-purpose pavilion, the container provides young players with a dedicated space for training, preparation and rest.

The pavilion was unveiled at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in the presence of cricket legend Yuvraj Singh. It will be permanently housed at Sage Cricket Academy. The 250 kits will support identified academies to expand access to equipment and structured coaching.

Delivered in partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, the initiative furthers DP World's pledge to donate 10 kits for every 100 runs scored in ICC tournaments.

Speaking at the event, Yuvraj Singh said, "Talent exists in every corner of India, but access to the right facilities and equipment makes all the difference. Initiatives like Beyond Boundaries help bridge that gap, giving young cricketers the infrastructure and confidence to pursue their dreams."

Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, DP World, Subcontinent (India), said, "Access remains one of the biggest barriers for aspiring cricketers. At DP World, we believe opportunity should not be limited by infrastructure. We take pride in launching Beyond Boundaries in Lucknow together with the ICC, helping expand community access to cricket, combining facilities, equipment and strong local partnerships, creating pathways for young talent to thrive."

Prem Manohar Gupta, Honorary Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, said, "Uttar Pradesh has a proud cricketing legacy and a deep pool of emerging talent. We are pleased to partner with DP World on the Beyond Boundaries Initiative to further strengthen grassroots development in the state. Such partnerships play an important role in inspiring young players and supporting the continued growth of the game."

Since its launch in 2023, the Beyond Boundaries Initiative has delivered 13 repurposed shipping containers and 3,500 cricket kits across eight countries. In India, communities in New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai have previously benefited from the programme.

Leveraging its integrated global network spanning 80+ countries, DP World will continue expanding the Beyond Boundaries Initiative in high-impact markets worldwide, with additional international rollouts planned through 2026. (ANI)

