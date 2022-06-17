Rajkot, Jun 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa here on Friday.

India Innings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi

5

Ishan Kishan

c de Kock b Nortje

27

Shreyas Iyer

lbw b Marco Jansen

4

Rishabh Pant

c Pretorius b Maharaj

17

Hardik Pandya

c Shamsi b Lungi Ngidi

46

Dinesh Karthik

c van der Dussen b Pretorius

55

Axar Patel

not out

8

Harshal Patel

not out

1

Extras: (LB-2, W-3, NB-1)

6

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

169

Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 24-2, 40-3, 81-4, 146-5, 159-6

Bowler: Marco Jansen 4-0-38-1, Lungi Ngidi 3-0-20-2, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-41-1, Anrich Nortje 3-0-21-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 2-0-18-0, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-29-1. (MORE) PTI

