Rajkot, Jun 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa here on Friday.
India Innings:
Also Read | Sadio Mane Transfer News: Liverpool Reach Agreement With Bayern Munich Over Senegalese Star's Move.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi
Also Read | T20 Blast Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details Of Vitality Blast 2022 On TV In India.
5
Ishan Kishan
c de Kock b Nortje
27
Shreyas Iyer
lbw b Marco Jansen
4
Rishabh Pant
c Pretorius b Maharaj
17
Hardik Pandya
c Shamsi b Lungi Ngidi
46
Dinesh Karthik
c van der Dussen b Pretorius
55
Axar Patel
not out
8
Harshal Patel
not out
1
Extras: (LB-2, W-3, NB-1)
6
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
169
Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 24-2, 40-3, 81-4, 146-5, 159-6
Bowler: Marco Jansen 4-0-38-1, Lungi Ngidi 3-0-20-2, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-41-1, Anrich Nortje 3-0-21-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 2-0-18-0, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-29-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)