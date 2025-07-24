Manchester, Jul 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Thursday.

Also Read | India National Cricket Team To Tour England in 2026 for White-Ball Series; Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Women's Team To Play Test Match at Lord's.

India 1st Innings (Overnight: 264/4 in 83 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Brook b Dawson 58

Also Read | Ishan Kishan, Reported to Be Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Suffers Ankle Injury; Report Says ‘He Has 10 Stitches On his Left Foot’.

KL Rahul c Crawley b Woakes 46

Sai Sudharsan c Carse b Stokes 61

Shubman Gill lbw b Stokes 12

Rishabh Pant batting 39

Ravindra Jadeja c Brook b Archer 20

Shardul Thakur c Duckett b Stokes 41

Washington Sundar batting 20

Extras: 24 (lb-6, nb-4, w-14)

Total: 321/6 in 105 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-94, 2-120, 3-140, 4-235, 5-266, 6-314

Bowling: Chris Woakes 23-5-66-1, Jofra Archer 22-2-59-1, Brydon Carse 21-1-71-0, Ben Stokes 19-3-55-3, Liam Dawson 15-1-45-1, Joe Root 5-1-19-0. PTI

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)