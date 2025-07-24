Manchester, Jul 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Thursday.
India 1st Innings (Overnight: 264/4 in 83 overs)
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Brook b Dawson 58
KL Rahul c Crawley b Woakes 46
Sai Sudharsan c Carse b Stokes 61
Shubman Gill lbw b Stokes 12
Rishabh Pant batting 39
Ravindra Jadeja c Brook b Archer 20
Shardul Thakur c Duckett b Stokes 41
Washington Sundar batting 20
Extras: 24 (lb-6, nb-4, w-14)
Total: 321/6 in 105 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-94, 2-120, 3-140, 4-235, 5-266, 6-314
Bowling: Chris Woakes 23-5-66-1, Jofra Archer 22-2-59-1, Brydon Carse 21-1-71-0, Ben Stokes 19-3-55-3, Liam Dawson 15-1-45-1, Joe Root 5-1-19-0. PTI
