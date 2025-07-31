London, Jul 31 (PTI) Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval on Thursday.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan Renounced Fame To Serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? Here's the Truth After Video of Him Dressed as a Monk Walking Barefoot Goes Viral.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Atkinson 2

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Kolkata Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates?.

KL Rahul b Woakes 14

Sai Sudharsan batting 25

Shubman Gill batting 15

Extras: (lb-3, nb-1, w-12) 16

Total: (For 2 wkts, 23 overs) 72

Fall of wkts: 1-10, 2-38.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 9-0-28-1, Gus Atkinson 6-1-7-1, Josh Tongue 5-2-18-0, Jamie Overton 3-0-16-0.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)