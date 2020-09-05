Paris, Sep 5 (AP) The French soccer league has praised a decision to allow 7,000 fans in the stadium for a second division match between Auxerre and Clermont next weekend.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, a maximum of 5,000 spectators are allowed at games, unless clubs get a special dispensation from their local authority.

Auxerre obtained dispensation from the prefecture, making the September 12 match the first one with more than 5,000 fans since the rule was put in place for this season.

“The French league salutes the decision,” the LFP said in a statement Saturday, adding that it hopes other clubs can follow suit.

Spectators still have to wear masks inside the stadium and observe social distancing. (AP)

