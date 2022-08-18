New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) India's biggest open sports quiz festival 'Barefoot Sports Quiz' will hold its ninth edition on August 20 and 21 at the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University North Campus.

Organised by Barefoot India, the edition will feature five competitions.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Opens up on Mental Health Struggle, Says ‘Felt Alone at Times in a Room Full of People’.

The first quiz of the event Grace and Glory, the Women in Sports Quiz will be hosted by Aakriti Mehrotra and Sumantra Sarathi Datta and will be followed by A Shot At History, a Quiz on India in Sports conducted by Dr S Bhattaccharya and Titash Banerjee.

The second day will feature Beyond a Boundary - The Cricket Quiz conducted by popular author and twitter thread writer Amit Sinha.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Stat Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Shine as India Beat Zimbabwe by 10-Wicket.

Kolkata based Quizmasters, Nikhil Sarkar and Somnath Chanda will be hosting the penultimate quiz, When Pride Still Mattered which will be followed by the final quiz of the event -A Hard Road To Glory, The Barefoot Solo Sports Quiz to be hosted by Aniket Mishra. The quizzes start on August 20 at 10 AM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)