Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): Shubman Gill continues to break records at the age of 23, and he has now joined elite company following his match-winning century for Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) league stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

With his century, Gill joined batters who have had an IPL season with 600-plus runs before turning 25.

Also Read | Manchester City Celebrate English Premier League 2022-23 Title With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea.

In the ongoing season, Gill has scored 680 runs at an average of 56.66 at a strike rate of 152.66. He has scored two centuries and four fifties this season, with the best score of 104*. He is the second-highest run-scorer this season.

The first one to do so was Shaun Marsh back in 2008, who was 24 when he scored 616 runs and emerged as the orange cap winner in the inaugural edition of the league. There also are talents like Rishabh Pant (684 runs in 2018 at the age of 20), Ruturaj Gaikwad (635 runs in 2021 at the age of 24), Yashasvi Jaiswal (625 runs in 2023 at age of 21).

Also Read | IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Leaves Chennai Super Kings Camp, Returns Back Home in Preparation for England's Upcoming Home Summer.

Gill also hit the most sixes by a GT batter in a single inning. During his knock of 104* in 52 balls, he hit five fours and eight sixes. Rashid Khan holds the record for most sixes in an inning by a GT batter. He smashed 10 sixes in his 79* against Mumbai Indians this season.

Gill also broke his own record of the highest individual score by a GT batter. Previously, the highest score by a GT batter was 101. Gill himself scored this century during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

Gill also became the fourth batter to smash consecutive tons in a single IPL season. Virat Kohli did this, in this season itself, with a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad and GT. Shikhar Dhawan was the first player to score consecutive centuries in 2020. Jos Buttler capped off his impressive performance as he became the second batter to strike consecutive centuries in 2022.

This year has been incredible for Gill so far.

In two Tests, he has scored 154 runs at an average of 51.33, with a century and best score of 128.

Gill has also been lethal in ODIs. In 9 ODI matches this year, he has scored 624 runs at an average of 78.00. He has scored three centuries and one fifty, with best score of 208.

In six T20Is this year, he has scored 202 runs at an average of 40.0 with the best score of 126, his first century in T20Is.

In 17 international matches and 18 innings this year, he has 980 runs at an average of 106.40. He has smashed five centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 208.

This young Punjab batter is also the first Indian player to score a century in Tests, ODIs, T20Is and IPL in a single calendar year.

Could Shubman be the successor of Virat Kohli as many fans think? Only time will tell. But till then, one can enjoy this highly satisfying rise of the 'Prince' of Indian cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)