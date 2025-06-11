Southampton [UK], June 11 (ANI): England created history, scoring their highest score in T20Is at home soil during the third and final T20I against West Indies at Southampton on Tuesday.

During the third T20I, England raced to a massive 248/3 in their 20 overs, outdoing their previous record of 234/6, which they scored against South Africa back in 2022 at Bristol, as per Wisden.

Also, they also played the least amount of dot balls in a T20I inning, playing just 25 of them.

Spinner Adil Rashid, England's top wicket-taker in T20Is, made history as he entered among top five wicket-takers in T20Is. He took two wickets, giving away just 30 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 7.50.

In 127 T20Is, he has taken 135 wickets at an average of 24.45 and an economy rate of 7.41. His best figures is 4/2. The top wicket-taker in T20I cricket is Tim Southee of New Zealand, with 164 wickets in 126 innings.

Coming to the match, a 120-run partnership between Jamie Smith (60 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Ben Duckett (84 in 46 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) started off things well for England. Blistering finishes from Harry Brook (35* in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Jacob Bethell (36* in 16 balls, with a four and four sixes) took England to 248/3.

Akael Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Sherfane Rutherford took a wicket each.

During the chase, WI kept losing wickets regularly. Though fighting knocks came from skipper Shai Hope (45 in 27 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Rovman Powell (79* in 45 balls, with nine fours and four sixes), WI was restricted to 211/8.

Luke Wood (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Rashid took two wickets. Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse and Liam Dawson got one wicket each.

Duckett took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

