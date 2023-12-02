Johannesburg [South Africa], December 2 (ANI): AB de Villiers has been appointed as the brand ambassador of SA20, South Africa's domestic franchise-based T20 league.

"SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, proudly welcomes Proteas legend AB de Villiers as the official brand ambassador for Season 2. His vast cricketing expertise and charisma mark a pivotal moment in the league's quest to become the world's most popular cricket league outside of India," said a statement from the league on Friday.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Questions Yuzvendra Chahal's India ODI Team Selection for South Africa Tour.

Season 2 of the league kicks off on January 10, 2024, featuring 34 matches over 4 weeks, showcasing elite domestic and international players from the six global franchises.

A total of six teams will participate in SA20, namely Durban Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals. Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the inaugural season, beating Pretoria Capitals in finals back in February this year.

Also Read | PKL 2023: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Begins in Style on River Cruise in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the appointment of AB de Villiers as the brand ambassador, SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said, "We are thrilled to have AB de Villiers join us as the brand ambassador for SA20 Season 2. AB's exceptional cricketing talent and magnetic personality make him the perfect fit for our league. His involvement will undoubtedly elevate the League's status, both on and off the field. AB's passion for the game and his ability to connect with fans align perfectly with our vision for SA20. We believe his presence will not only inspire players but also engage cricket enthusiasts across the globe, helping us achieve unprecedented success. We look forward to a fantastic season ahead, with AB playing a crucial role in making it a resounding triumph."

AB de Villiers said, "It is an honour to be associated with SA20. It embodies a pioneering vision for South African cricket, with the potential to illuminate the global cricketing stage. SA20's remarkable talent and international reach provide a platform to showcase the finest of South African cricket, propelling it to unprecedented levels."

De Villiers, also known as the 'Mr 360' is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, scoring 20,014 runs in 420 matches for Proteas, with 47 centuries and 109 fifties. With 9.424 runs in 340 matches with four centuries and 69 fifties, de Villiers was also a legendary T20 talent having played in franchise leagues worldwide, most notably for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

AB de Villiers will be joined by an illustrious ensemble of South African cricket legends, including Herschelle Gibbs, Allan Donald, Dale Steyn, Mark Boucher, and Robin Peterson. These cricket luminaries will actively contribute to the league's mission, playing a pivotal role in advancing South African cricket to new heights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)