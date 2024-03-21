Johannesburg [South Africa], March 20 (ANI): Former South African batter AB de Villiers lauded star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry following her outstanding performance throughout the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Perry topped the batting charts, scoring 347 runs in nine matches at an average of 69.4, with a strike rate of over 125. She also scored two half-centuries. Her best score was 66. She also took seven wickets, including a six-wicket haul.

The former wicketkeeper asserted that Perry was simply phenomenal throughout the season.

"Ellyse Perry was simply phenomenal throughout the tournament. Wherever she goes, things turn to gold, and that golden trophy is finally in Bengaluru," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

The former right-hand batter stated that he is happy as the RCB team also registered their names on the list of trophy holders.

"All Bengaluru fans out there, I know you guys are the best fans in the world. You deserve this. I'm so happy, as an RCB man myself, that we finally got some silverware in that cabinet," the 40-year-old added.

An all-round Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) led by yet another solid knock by Ellyse Perry and brilliant bowling spells from spinners Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux captured their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the title clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

