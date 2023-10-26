Panchkula, Oct 26 (PTI) Faridabad golfer Abhinav Lohan's second round of four-under 68 propelled him into the joint lead along with Chandigarh's Jairaj Singh Sandhu at the Rs 1 crore Haryana Open here on Thursday.

Jairaj shot a three-under 69 at the Panchkula Golf Club.

Abhinav (67-68) and left-hander Jairaj (66-69), the first-round leader, were tied at the top with identical totals of nine-under 135.

Akshay Sharma, another Chandigarh golfer, continued his hot streak with a second straight 68 to be placed third at eight-under 136.

Besides Jairaj and Akshay, the other Tricity golfer in the top 10 is Angad Cheema who signed for the day's best score of 66 to be tied fourth at seven-under 137.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan too shot a 66 to be placed tied fourth.

The cut went at even-par 144. Fifty-three professionals and two amateurs (out of three) made the cut. Abhishek Kumar of Panchkula was one of the two amateurs to make the cut. PTI PDS

