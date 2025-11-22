Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI): The Ajman Titans snapped their two-match losing streak with a six-wicket victory over the Northern Warriors at the ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, thanks to a stunning late onslaught from captain Moeen Ali.

On Friday, chasing 119, the Titans looked under pressure at 82/4 before Moeen produced an explosive over, flipping the match and sealing the result with two overs to spare at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, as per a press release.

The Warriors earlier posted 118/7, with Johnson Charles (60 off 23) delivering a blistering knock that dominated the powerplay. Colin Munro's early dismissal brought Charles into action quickly, and he launched seven fours and four sixes to lift the Warriors to 31/1 inside three overs. But the innings stalled repeatedly as Shimron Hetmyer and Thisara Perera fell in successive overs, and Zaman Khan's incisive spell of 4/19 dismantled the middle and lower order. The Warriors closed at 118/7, a total that felt competitive but short of the explosive start they had enjoyed.

Ajman's reply mirrored the Warriors' bright beginning. Aneurin Donald (31 off 12) led the surge with four fours and two sixes, followed by cameos from Alex Hales (15 off 11) and Rilee Rossouw (19 off 10) to take the Titans to 76/3. But Taskin Ahmed and Omarzai briefly pulled the Warriors back into control, dismissing Will Smeed and Rossouw within eight balls.

Then came the decisive shift. Moeen Ali (33* off 8) exploded against Tabraiz Shamsi, unloading three sixes in a row, followed by a four and another six to cap a 30-run over that blew the chase wide open, catapulting the Titans to 119/4 at the end of eight overs. Dan Lawrence held firm at the other end as the Titans crossed the target, completing a much-needed turnaround after back-to-back defeats to begin their campaign.

-Salt and Powell power UAE Bulls to 124/6 after early wobble

Coming into the contest on the back of a crushing win over Vista Riders, the UAE Bulls produced another strong batting display to post 124/6 against a Royal Champs side desperate for their first win of the tournament. After losing their opening two matches, the Champs needed a disciplined outing, but the Bulls' top and middle order kept the pressure firmly on.

Phil Salt (37 off 15) set the tone with four boundaries and two sixes, lifting the Bulls to 61/2 inside five overs after Tom Moores fell early. James Vince (15 off 11) added momentum before Rovman Powell exploded with a rapid 33 off 13, including three massive sixes during a 25-run surge against Chris Jordan in the eighth over.

However, the Champs struck back late. Isuru Udana turned the innings with a superb ninth over, removing Powell and Tim David in three balls, before Daniel Sams closed strongly at the death. Despite the wickets, Iftikhar Ahmed's calm 11* off 3 and Kieron Pollard's earlier six ensured the Bulls crossed 120. (ANI)

