Mumbai, November 27: Morrisville Samp Army continued their winning ways in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday as they rode on Charith Asalanka's fiery innings and a tremendous bowling effort to script a three-run win. On a slow-turning track, Morrisville made the most of the dropped catches from the Bulls. Charith Asalanka's 25-ball 51-run innings further helped Samp Army post 112/5 in 10 overs, according to a release from Abu Dhabi T10.

Banton gave a good start to Delhi in the chase, scoring 25 runs in 11 balls. But after Mohammad Zahid cleaned up his stumps with his first ball, the momentum began shifting towards Morrisville. With a few tight overs from Mohammad Zahid, Qais Ahmad and Karim Janat, Morrisville shackled the Delhi Bulls until Tim David started turning things around once again.

Zahid bowled two wide balls in the final over, turning the contest into a nail-biting thriller. With Delhi needing five runs to win on the final ball, David was run out and Samp Army won the match by 3 runs.

On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers picked up their second consecutive win with Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad helping their side chase down 108 with 10 wickets in hand. The Afghan duo came on to open the wickets and took a few balls to get into rhythm, before firing boundaries all over the park. Scoring a combined 11 fours and 7 sixes, Zazai and Shahzad finished the chase in just 7.5 overs.

Earlier in the inning, Afghan spinner Rashid Khan's economic spell of 11/2 in 2 overs restricted Northern Warriors to 107/5 in 10 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed also picked up two crucial wickets, giving away just 18 runs in his two overs, playing a key role in the match forthe Tigers.

