Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 (ANI): The 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 which is being played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium unveiled another nail-biting contest between Morrisville Samp Army and UP Nawabs. The Samp Army clinched a win by 3 runs after defending a target of 101 against the Nawabs.

UP Nawabs needed 11 runs from the final over of the innings but some phenomenal bowling from Amir Hamza who returned with bowling figures of 2/9 in two overs helped Morrisville Samp Army steal away a win.

Batting first, the Samp Army managed to put 100/7 in 10 overs on the board. Opener Sharjeel Khan top-scored with 37 off 23 while Pakistan's Imad Wasim chipped in with a late surge and struck 15* off 6 to take his side to the 100-run mark.

Binura Fernando who hails from Sri Lanka and England pacer Tymal Mills picked up two wickets each for their side.

Later, the Nawabs were off to a perfect start as Dawid Malan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stitched a stand of 61 runs for the first wicket. While Malan departed for 15 off 13, Gurbaz continued his form with the bat. But the UP team lost the plot in the final two overs of the innings and only managed to gather 14 runs.

Gurbaz remained unbeaten at 60 off 32 but the side was eventually restricted to 97/3.

In the other game, the New York Strikers took away a convincing 7 wickets win against Bangla Tigers in the second encounter of the day. Batting first, the Tigers didn't really get the start they needed and were eventually restricted to 66/8 in 10 overs.

Akeal Hosein, Reece Topley, Mohammad Amir scalped two wickets each while Sunil Narine and Matheesha Pathirana picked up one apiece.

Later, the Strikers chased down the target in just 6 overs. Donovan Ferreira (wk) struck 21* off 9 and returned as the top-scorer for the side. (ANI)

