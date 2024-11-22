Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI): Defending champions New York Strikers have kicked off their Abu Dhabi T10 campaign with high-intensity training sessions, demonstrating their commitment to retaining the coveted trophy. The team's preparation began with a core group of players taking to the field, with more stars set to join in the coming days.

The Strikers' coaching duo of head coach Carl Crowe and assistant coach Albie Morkel expressed confidence in their reinforced squad, which combines returning champions with exciting new additions, a release said.

The team's strengthened bowling lineup, featuring international stars like Reece Topley and Mohammad Amir, alongside a powerful batting order, positions them as strong contenders for back-to-back titles.

Speaking about the first training session and the squad composition, head coach Carl Crowe said they have got some guys who have been here the last couple of years, so it's nice to keep the core of the group together.

"We've made some exciting new additions as well. A lot of our players have been performing excellently around the world - Evin Lewis was very well for the West Indies, and Reece Topley is a fantastic bowler. We're really pleased with the additions while maintaining what worked well for us last year," he said, according to the release.

Assistant coach Albie Morkel, overseeing the bowling department, added, "We've got a fantastic bowling lineup, and I'm very excited to see if we can fit all those guys in the same team. With Mohammad Amir and Reece Topley now joining our spinning attack, we've got a serious attack. Despite the pressure of being defending champions, with the personnel we have in the squad, there's no reason why we can't put up a good show again."

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard another important member of the New York Strikers squad also joined in emphasizing on the importance of team attitude and smart cricket. "We want to play an exciting brand of cricket. I especially want to see unity in the field - that's where you see the true testament of a team. If we can maintain high energy and excitement for those 45 minutes, coupled with smart cricket, that will help us achieve our goals."

The initial training session focused on individual player requirements, allowing new arrivals to acclimate and shake off jet lag. The coaching staff plans to intensify specific skill-based training in subsequent sessions for all members of the New York Strikers squad.

The New York Strikers begin their title defense in two days, carrying the weight of expectation but armed with a formidable combination of experience and fresh talent. (ANI)

