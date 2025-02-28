Bologna (Italy), Feb 28 (AP) AC Milan squandered a first-half advantage in a 2-1 loss at Bologna in a rescheduled Serie A match Thursday and fell further into crisis.

The defeat follows elimination from the Champions League and a loss to Torino last weekend.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Watch Telecast of OFC vs MSC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Milan dropped to eighth place while Bologna moved up to sixth.

After Rafael Leao's opener for Milan, Santiago Castro equalized after the break following a free kick that bounced around inside the area. Then Dan Ndoye took advantage of poor defending to score the winner eight minutes from time by redirecting in a cross.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How To Watch AFG vs AUS CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

It was the first time that Bologna beat Milan at home in a league match since 2002.

The match was postponed from October due to flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. Half of the proceeds from the match went to flood victims. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)