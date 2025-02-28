Looking to remain alive in the race for a playoff spot, Odisha FC will host Mohammedan SC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday. Odisha FC in their last five matches, have won only one match while drawing and losing twice, which makes their path to a top-six finish tough. Odisha will be hoping that Mumbai City FC, and North United FC in particularly drop points in their remaining matches. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Augment Hopes of Second-Placed Finish With 1–0 Win Against Punjab FC.

Odisha will have a slight advantage heading into their ISL 2024-25 match with Mohammedan SC, knowing the Juggernauts are unbeaten in their last three home matches, and will hope to notch up their fourth straight win in the competition for the first time since their streak between February and April 2024.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC faces an uphill task, having suffered losses in all their last five ISL 2024-25 matches. Mohammedan SC will want to spoil the party for Odisha FC, as they have for Chennaiyin FC, who too are holding on to a thread for a place in playoffs.

When is Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Odisha FC host Mohammedan SC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday, February 28. The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC match is set to be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Finally Get the Job Done To Defend Indian Super League Shield.

Where to Watch Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. However, there are changes in the ISL 2024-25 live telecast post the Jio-Star merger. The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus (Malayalam commentary) TV channels. Sports 18 Khel TV channel is also likely to provide ISL 2024-25 live telecast. For Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the OFC vs MSC ISL 2024-25 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Odisha FC are firm favourites to win the encounter, given their form and position in the ISL 2024-25.

