Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In a virtual quarterfinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan and Australia will lock horns in their final Group B encounter in Lahore. This will be the first time an AFG vs AUS match is happening in a Champions Trophy, and also the first since their historic ICC CWC 2023 encounter at Wankhede. Meanwhile, for AFG vs AUS free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll. Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

Afghanistan after a defeat against South Africa, displayed brilliant cricket to knock England out of the competition, where the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, and Azmatullah Omarzai rose for their nation, and clinched two crucial points to stay alive in the competition. Afghanistan nearly beat Australia in the World Cup 2023 and will be eager to make that dream a reality this time around.

Australia, on the other hand, despite missing key players, showcased an exceptional performance against England, chasing down a mammoth 351. However, they will feel a bit rusty, with their last match getting washed out. Regardless, Australia will come out all guns blazing, and take on the Afghanistan challenge with a spot in semifinals on the line.

When is Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 10 takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28. The live action in the AFG vs AUS cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Lahore Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for AFG vs AUS Match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the AFG vs AUS CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1. For Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel. For the Afghanistan vs Australia viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So AFG vs AUS free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

