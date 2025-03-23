New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma, who recently played the role of Gulati, a hardcore Delhi Capitals (DC) fan in a cricket-inspired mini-web series 'DC PG by Gulati', opened up on his role, his favourite IPL teams and a cricketer he would like to switch lives with for a day.

Rajesh, known for his stellar performances in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Special 26, among others, plays the role of Gulati, a landlord who is a passionate Delhi Capitals fan and only allows fellow DC supporters to stay in his Delhi-based paying guest (PG) accommodation. However, things take a hilarious turn when non-DC fans sneak in, leading to a series of comical confrontations, unexpected friendships, and plenty of cricket banter. The series has 14 episodes.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 Runs in IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan's Blistering Century and Bowlers Help SRH Register Their First Win of Season.

The series has been envisioned by writer-director Panky, who heads the One Happy Crew production house and brought to life by Filmfare Award-winning Indian cinematographer Aseem Bajaj.

Speaking about his role as Gulati, Rajesh said, "This was a completely new space for me, something I had not done before. But when I saw the script, I was immediately drawn to it. Panky, our director, and the Delhi Capitals team created such a unique concept to engage fans beyond just cricket. You know how big cricket is in India, so this was a fun, fresh way to connect with people."

Also Read | Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Find Reason Behind Star Pacer Missing Mumbai Indians' Season Opener.

"What really made Gulati special was how real and relatable he felt. He is someone you'd meet in everyday life, a guy you see in your neighbourhood or chat with daily. That authenticity really attracted me towards this character."

"Working with the Delhi Capitals was an incredible experience. For an IPL team to take this route and engage their fans through entertaining, snackable content is a great step forward in sports entertainment," he concluded his point.

Though Rajesh plays the role of a hardcore DC fan, he does not follow one particular team in real life.

"I simply enjoy cricket. But I do have a soft spot for teams like Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. More than anything, I follow the game itself. Whenever a player is performing well, I take an interest in them, regardless of which team they play for," he added.

Rajesh also said that though the schedule was packed and work was to be done in limited time, Panky and the DC team made the project "well-organised" and "seamless".

"Then there was the fun banter with the other cast members, who were die-hard cricket fans. Some were big Delhi Capitals supporters, too, so even on set, the energy was great. It felt like an extension of the fan experience, which made it even more enjoyable," recalled the actor.

Speaking about switching places with a cricketer for a day, Rajesh said it would be the legendary World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

"He speaks straight from the heart, whatever he feels, he says it as it is. I relate to that in some ways, though I am nowhere near his stature. But I believe in being direct and honest, just like him. If I ever got the chance to step into his shoes, it would be an incredible experience," added Rajesh.

The actor also said that he would love to take on more projects like this.

"Cricket is almost like the fifth religion in our country; after Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian, there is cricket. It unites people across all backgrounds, making it deeply connected to the common man," said Rajesh.

"With DC PG by Gulati, Delhi Capitals found a unique way to bring fans together and embrace a healthy rivalry off the field. The banter, the excitement, and the moments we showcased in the show are things we see in real life during the IPL season. If I get the opportunity to be part of another project that reaches and resonates with people across the country like this one did, I would definitely love to do it," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)