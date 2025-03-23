The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Super Saturday. With this comprehensive victory, the Pat Cummins-led side registered their first win in the IPL season 18. The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals need to regroup and think about where they went wrong during the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the match, the Hyderabad-based side became the first side with two 280-plus team totals in Indian Premier League history. Sunrisers Hyderabad Records Second Highest Total in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat After Scoring 286/6 During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

After being asked to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack. The Hyderabad-based franchise registers the second-highest team total in Indian Premier League history. SRH smashed 286/6 in 20 overs, and they nearly broke their record of the highest team total (287/3) in the tournament's history, which they achieved during the IPL 2024 edition.

In his debut match with SRH, explosive batter Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden IPL century. The stylish left-handed batter hammered an unbeaten 106 runs off 47 deliveries, including 11 fours and six maximums. Aggressive opener Travis Head made 67 runs off 31 balls with the help of 12 boundaries, which powered Sunrisers to a monstrous total. Ishan Kishan Slams His Maiden Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

With the ball, speedster Jofra Archer achieved an unwanted record. The right-arm speedster registered the highest bowling figures in IPL history. Jofra leaked 76 runs in his four-over spell. While chasing 287 runs, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who was named as Impact Player sub, slammed 66 runs off 37 deliveries, with the help of seven fours and four sixes. Dhruv Jurel hammered 70 off 35 balls, including 11 boundaries. However, both knocks went in vain as Rajasthan Royals ended up scoring 242-6 in 20 overs and lost the high-scoring encounter in Hyderabad.

