Derbyshire [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): Ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Australia spinner Adam Zampa is all set to take on the hosts as he is now 'more confident' in his action and technical things.

Australia will play three T20Is and as many ODIs at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester respectively.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch PAK vs ENG Free Telecast on Sony SIX, PTV & Ten Sports.

"I've come with experience, bit more confident in my action and technical things I've been working on. The amount we were playing helped as well. Coming off a break has been interesting, doing a pre-season which a lot of us haven't had the opportunity to do in a long while," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zampa as saying.

Australia have won nine of their last 11 T20I matches from February 2019 until cricket stopped in March.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Team Update: One CSK Bowler, Some Members of Support Staff Test Positive for COVID-19, Team Goes Into Quarantine: Report.

In Australia's last game against New Zealand at the SCG, Zampa produced a stunning googly to remove Kane Williamson to continue a strong run of form since regaining the spot he lost during the World Cup.

"[The ball to Kane] is something I'd love to repeat. It feels like such a long time ago. It was an important ball for me. I'd had a strong series in South Africa where I played a different role...so to bowl that ball to Kane was a real confidence-booster. It was one of the better ones," the spinner said.

Australia had been building towards a home T20 World Cup in October this year, but that tournament will now take place in 2022 with India hosting the next event in 2021 although Zampa was phlegmatic about the change in the order of venues.

"The momentum that we had is that something we can fight to gain back in England. Adaptability is really important, especially where you are playing. We've had a lot of experience in India recently, been there two or three times in the last couple of years. I think it changes [planning] a little but thinking about conditions here in England is probably more important than worrying about the T20 World Cup in a year's time," Zampa said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)