Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Sri Lankan N Thangaraja and Greater Noida's Saptak Talwar, playing at his home course, put up scores of five-under 67 to hold the joint lead in round one of the Rs 1.5 crore Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 being played at the Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort, Greater Noida.

Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow, Delhi golfer Arjun Prasad, Gurugram's Sunhit Bishnoi and Bangladeshi Md Somrat Sikdar were bunched in tied third place with identical scores of four-under 68.

N Thangaraja, a winner on the PGTI last month, went bogey-free on day one. He scored two birdies on the front-nine courtesy a tap-in and a 30-feet conversion. Thanga then began the back-nine with consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th, landing his approaches from 130 yards to within five feet on both occasions. He added his final birdie of the day on the 14th.

The 43-year-old Thanga with five PGTI wins to his name, said, "I feel I've been in great rhythm since my win last month in Ahmedabad. My hitting form has been great. Today I hit all fairways barring one and struck 16 greens in regulation. I just missed a couple of short putts. But I'll take an error-free opening round any day.

"The course feels just a little longer than the last time I played here in 2013. It will require good driving and putting to score well here."

A couple of three-putts for bogeys on the back-nine resulted in a slow start for local lad Saptak Talwar who made the turn at one-over. Saptak then got on a roll on the front-nine as he picked up an eagle and four birdies between the first and the sixth hole. His eagle putt and two birdie putts were from a range of 12 to 17 feet. Talwar also landed his tee shot within three feet on the par-3 third for a birdie.

The 26-year-old Saptak said, "It was great to be back at my home course. But after playing tournaments at different venues over the last few weeks, I was adjusting to the greens here. I've not played up to my expectations in the last two rounds of events recently. However, I feel I'm getting better with every passing week."

Yuvraj Sandhu and Shaurya Bhattacharya, both winners this season, were in tied 10th place at 70. (ANI)

