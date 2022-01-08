Adelaide [Australia], January 8 (ANI): Gael Monfils defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday to enter the final of the ATP tournament.

The Frenchman defeated Kokkinakis by 7-5, 6-0 in a clash which lasted for 80 minutes to enter his first ATP Tour final on Australian soil. From 5-5 in the first set, Monfils won eight straight games, before a tense 10-minute finale, for a chance to capture his 11th crown on Sunday.

His victory over the Australian wildcard sets up a final between the tournament's top two seeds; earlier in the day No.2 seed, Karen Khachanov moved closer to his first title in more than three years after a breakthrough win over Marin Cilic.

Khachanov entered Saturday's semifinal with a 0-2 head-to-head record against the No.3 seed, yet emerged with a 7-6(3) 6-3 triumph. Khachanov advanced to a title match at an ATP Tour event for the first time since November 2018 at the Paris Masters (d. Djokovic). (ANI)

