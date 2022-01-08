New Zealand and Bangladesh will face off against each other in the second of the two-match Test series. The NZ vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 will be played from January 09, 2021 (Sunday) onwards at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand as both sides aim for a win for very different reasons. Meanwhile, fans searching for New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2022 Day 5 Video Highlights: Watch How Bangladesh Registered Historic Win Over New Zealand.

Bangladesh created history in the first Test as they pulled a sensational upset, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets, which was their first win in New Zealand, first-ever win vs New Zealand, and their first-ever test win against a top-five team in the world. The Tigers will be hoping to replicate that feat while the reigning World Test champions will be looking to get back to winning ways and level the series.

When Is WeNew Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 2nd Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand from January 09, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2022 Live Telecast on TV?

Amazon Prime have the broadcasting rights of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand but live telecast will not be available for fans in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV to watch the telecast of NZ vs BAN 2nd Test 2022.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2022?

Amazon Prime have the broadcasting rights for the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand in India and will be streaming the game live on its platforms. Fans can tune into the Amazon Prime app and website to watch live streaming of the NZ vs BAN 2nd Test 2022.

