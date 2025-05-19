London [UK], May 19 (ANI): Ahead of his side's one-off Test against Zimbabwe on May 22 at Nottingham, England spin veteran Adil Rashid expressed that the newly-appointed white-ball captain Harry Brook can thrive as a leader in ODIs and T20Is while also fulfilling his commitments in Test cricket as a pure batter in non-captaincy role.

Brook was announced as England's new white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's resignation from the position over a dismal and winless ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Buttler had also fumbled England's ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup title defences. Brook will lead both squads in his first series against the West Indies at home from May 29 onwards.

Speaking ahead of the match as quoted by Sky Sports, Rashid said, "I am sure he (Brook) is ready, but when someone takes over the captaincy, it is not an overnight thing. He has got time; he has done well so far with what he has done.

"At (Northern) Superchargers, he did well and has got a real positive mindset. He is quiet, but that is a good thing as well because he has that respect in the dressing room on and off the pitch."

"I am sure he will be a very good leader, and going forward, he will do wonders for England cricket," he continued.

Rashid said that Brook will not take his role lightly, and there is a lot of thought that has gone into his elevation as a captain.

"It is a big task, it is a big thing, but they gave it to him because he thinks he can be the one."

"We all believe he can be the leader and captain of the ODIs and T20. It will be tricky [to balance], but I am sure he has got the capability, the mindset, the hunger and drive to do that and lead England to wins and World Cups," he added.

Rashid, who turned 37 in February, is still keen to be around as a crucial figure in the white-ball era under skipper Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum. He has featured in 292 international matches and was solid in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with three wickets in three matches. He aims to help England get back to their dominant ways ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, taking place in India and Sri Lanka.

"Yeah, 100 per cent looking forward to it. It is a new era, with a new captain and new faces as well, so looking forward to it," Rashid reflected.

"Baz McCullum is coming in, this will be his first time coaching at home as England's white-ball head coach. An exciting challenge, a new era and looking forward to that."

"The next assignment we have is the 2026 World Cup. We are building towards that and making sure when we get to that stage, we are ready," he concluded. (ANI)

